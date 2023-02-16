Main Content

Lori Harvey And Boyfriend Damson Idris Make Red Carpet Debut For 'Snowfall' Premiere

CLIP02/16/23

Lori Harvey is supporting her boyfriend Damson Idris! On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model joined her actor beau on the red carpet premiere of the final season of his F/X series "Snowfall." The hot new couple made their red carpet debut and were spotted candidly laughing and getting cuddly with each other while posing for cameras. Lori wore a one shoulder black gown and Damson rocked a simple black suit with a white shirt underneath. Damson made their relationship official on Lori's birthday.

