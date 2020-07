Also available on the NBC app

There was no bigger story in the '90s than of Lorena Bobbit, who took drastic measures against her husband John after years of abuse. Now, she tells her story in the new Lifetime movie, "I Was Lorena Bobbitt." Access Hollywood takes a look back at Lorena’s journey. "I Was Lorena Bobbitt" premieres May 25 at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network.

Appearing: