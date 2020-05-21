Also available on the nbc app

Lorena Bobbitt's story has been making headlines ever since she maimed her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, while he was sleeping back in 1993. In a new interview, Lorena talked to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the importance of sharing the truth of her often misunderstood story in Lifetime's new film, "I Was Lorena Bobbitt." "I think it's very important for the world to know my story and what I went through as a victim of domestic violence," she said. Lorena also opened up about being the focus of "hurtful" jokes and how she overcame them. "I Was Lorena Bobbitt," which Lorena executive produced, debuts May 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

