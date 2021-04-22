Also available on the nbc app

We’re going back in time to a little place known as “The O.C.” Hit TV show, “The O.C.” first graced television back in 2003 with young stars Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, and new-comer Ben McKenzie living the life of a typical teenager in Newport, CA. Access Hollywood was on the set of the first couple seasons, capturing behind the scenes footage and interviews with the cast in a close-up look of the sizzling hot show. Catch up on “The O.C.” now streaming on HBO Max and available to own on digital and DVD.

