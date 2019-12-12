Also available on the NBC app

Lola Consuelos is bringing her fashion A-game this holiday season! The 18-year-old's mom Kelly Ripa shared the famous fam's Christmas card on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and it totally highlighted the young fashionista! In the pic, the NYU college freshman rocked a sexy silk dress. Lola paired her little black dress with strappy heels and gold bracelets. When the proud mama of three shared the Christmas card on "Live," she revealed that this was the first time in 22 years that she was included in the family holiday card.

