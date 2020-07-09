Also available on the nbc app

Lola Consuelos is cool for the summer! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 19-year-old daughter blessed the timeline with fashion inspiration as she modeled a flirty white minidress in a series of stunning shots shared to Instagram. The teen exuded supermodel vibes in the photos as she perched on a Victorian-style bench. She also showed off the full outfit while posing on the stars. The college student simply captioned the post with a single love letter emoji.

