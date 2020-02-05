Also available on the NBC app

Lola Consuelos is giving new meaning to the term winter blues! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 18-year-old daughter flaunted her fashion when she took to Instagram to share a cute bathroom selfie captioned, "She's back." Lola looked stylish in a baby blue '90s-inspired cropped cardigan with a pair of zip-up leather pants. The teen also accessorized with a mini handbag and silver jewelry. The snap comes days after the college freshman shared a sweet message in honor of longtime boyfriend Tarek Fahmy's 20th birthday.

