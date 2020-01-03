Lola Consuelos Looks So Grown Up Jetting To Egypt For Vacation With Boyfriend

Also available on the NBC app

Lola Consuelos is quite the jet-setter! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter welcomed 2020 in Egypt during an epic vacation with her boyfriend Tarek Fahmy. The couple posed together in a series of stunning Instagram photos, including one that caught Kelly's attention! It's not the first time Lola's followers have gotten a glimpse of her and Tarek's adventures. They got major attention for a stunning senior prom photo last year and have appeared in multiple snaps together since.

