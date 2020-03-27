Also available on the NBC app

Lola Consuelos doesn't mind being stuck at home! The daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made a special appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" alongside her mom as she hosted the show remotely at home. The 18-year-old chatted about what has it been like being under lockdown with her parents and two brothers amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Um … it's honestly not as bad as I thought. I think we're all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great," Lola said.

Appearing: