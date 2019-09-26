Logan Paul Wants 'A Chance' With Kendall Jenner: I'm Ready For A 'High-Profile Relationship'

Also available on the NBC app

Logan Paul is aiming high when it comes to his love life. The YouTube superstar told Jonathan Cheban on his "FoodGod: OMFG" podcast that he's ready for "a high-profile relationship" and flat-out asked if he has "a chance" with Kendall Jenner. Kardashian family friend Jonathan gave his guest a blunt opinion on the topic, but Logan remained undeterred and volunteered why he thinks he could still win over the runway queen. "Maybe if I get her in a conversation, we'll see what happens," he mused.

