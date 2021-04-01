'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Hausburg Mourns Loss Of Stillborn Son: I'm 'Utterly Heartbroken'
CLIP 12/21/21
Logan Paul chatted with Access Hollywood about his time as Grandpa Monster on "The Masked Singer." The YouTube star shared his experience on the show and revealed what his brother Jake Paul thought of his time on the hit series. Logan also talked about his fighting career and promised that he will beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight. Plus, Logan addressed all of those Addison Rae dating rumors.