Logan Paul is ready to fight Floyd Mayweather! The YouTube star chatted with Access Hollywood about the highly-anticipated fight, which fans can watch on SHOWTIME PPV on June 6, and promised that he is going to take the boxing legend down. Logan also shared why he's not nervous to face Floyd and revealed that he's a bit of a "delusional optimist." Plus, Logan set the record straight on whether or not he will be dedicate his potential win to rumored girlfriend Charly Jordan.

