Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet have taken their romance to the City of Lights! The internet personality and the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress have been eating, drinking and laughing their way through Paris following Logan's recent boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI. See how the "Valley Girl" co-stars spent their time at the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and more.

