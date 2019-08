Also available on the NBC app

"Brothers" is the perfect title for LOCASH's new album. Bandmates and best pals Chris Lucas and Preston Brust chatted with Access about writing a song about the power of friendship with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, as well as getting to record a track co-written by country legend Rhett Akins. Plus, Chris and Preston react to the viral success of "Old Town Road." Do they think it counts as country?

Appearing: