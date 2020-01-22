Lizzo's Most Wow-Worthy Fashion Moments

Also available on the NBC app

Grammy golden girl Lizzo is up for eight awards at the 2020 show and fans can't wait to see what she'll wear for her big night! Style expert Preston Konrad joins Access Hollywood to break down the "Truth Hurts" singer's most unforgettable fashion moments so far, from her spot-on Marc Jacobs look at the Met Gala to her instantly-iconic Valentino mini-bag at the American Music Awards and more.

