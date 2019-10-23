Also available on the NBC app

Lizzo's mom Shari and sister Vanessa are 100% that fam! The breakout star's loved ones tell Access Hollywood how she inspired their food truck A Taste of Lizzo, which they set up right outside her Hollywood Palladium concert. Though the dishes are all reminiscent of the "Truth Hurts" singer, when it comes to her signature twerk the women joke that that's one secret she's keeping under wraps! Shari and Vanessa also go on to share how proud they are of Lizzo's success and what it's been like to be along for the ride – including the time Shari got to meet Prince.

