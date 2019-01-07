Lizzo's Audition To Play Ursula In 'The Little Mermaid' Reboot Has All The Juice!

Also available on the NBC app

Lizzo is ready to take on the villainous role of Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." Following reports that Melissa McCarthy was in talks for the role, the "Juice" singer shared a video from last Halloween when she dressed up as the sea witch and belted out her own rendition of "Poor Unfortunate Souls." While there has been no official word on casting yet, fans already think Lizzo has what it takes!

