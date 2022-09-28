Lizzo's performance was one for the history books. While taking the stage in Washington D.C., the music icon got to play a few notes on a 220-year-old crystal flute, which was once owned by former president James Madison."YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO," she shared on Instagram.

