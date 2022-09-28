Main Content

Lizzo Twerks While Playing 220-Year-Old Crystal Flute Owned By President James Madison

CLIP09/28/22

Lizzo's performance was one for the history books. While taking the stage in Washington D.C., the music icon got to play a few notes on a 220-year-old crystal flute, which was once owned by former president James Madison."YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO," she shared on Instagram.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Lizzo, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.