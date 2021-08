Also available on the nbc app

Lizzo is the latest star to speak out on her hygiene routine. The Grammy winner took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a headline about Matthew McConaughey not wearing deodorant and added that she feels the same way about her own personal hygiene, writing, "Ok… I'm w him on this one..I stopped using deodorant and I smell better."

