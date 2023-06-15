Main Content

Lizzo Leaves Young Fan Stunned After Pulling Her On Stage: ‘Nothing Can Beat That’ (Exclusive)

Aria Cannon had the time of her life at Lizzo’s concert in Hartford, Conn. earlier this week. “Yes, nothing can beat that,” Aria told Access Hollywood. The 7-year-old got called up on stage by the Grammy winner after she spotted her in the audience, but her journey to the concert was a long time coming! Last year, her mom Danielle shared an adorable video of her dancing along to the music video of Lizzo’s hit song “It’s About Damn Time.” The sweet clip went viral on the app and got the attention of Lizzo who stitched the video writing, “I’m crying cus this is EXACTLY why I do what I do. I love you! Keep that confidence and beauty—no one can stop you!” A year later the mother-daughter duo won tickets to see Lizzo live in concert and even got pulled up on stage.

