Lizzo Leaves College Marching Band Speechless With Pitch-Perfect Surprise Visit

Lizzo hit all the right notes when making a special visit to her alma mater. The "Truth Hurts" singer stopped by the University of Houston's Winston Band Complex to surprise student players, years after she graduated from the school with a bachelor's degree in classical flute performance. The 31-year-old also sat front row at TDECU Stadium to cheer on her fellow Shastas, who looked more than happy to have their practice interrupted!

