Lizzo is reminding everyone of the power of being yourself. The "Good As Hell" songstress inspired viewers when she took the stage to accept the award for Top Song Sales Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. “I just want to say right now, if you're at home watching this, you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are,” she said. “When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power they're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are there's power in your voice.”

