Lizzo knows how to shut down an award show! The songstress brought the crowd to their feet during her performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 34-year-old started off her performance by belting out an acapella version of her song “About Damn Time.” She then switched it up by going into a rendition of her song “Special” filled with a gospel choir that got a standing ovation from Adele, Taylor Swift and Shania Twain.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight