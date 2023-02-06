Main Content

Lizzo Gets Standing Ovation From Adele And Taylor Swift Following 2023 Grammys Performance

Lizzo knows how to shut down an award show! The songstress brought the crowd to their feet during her performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 34-year-old started off her performance by belting out an acapella version of her song “About Damn Time.” She then switched it up by going into a rendition of her song “Special” filled with a gospel choir that got a standing ovation from Adele, Taylor Swift and Shania Twain.

Tags: Lizzo, adele, Shania Twain, taylor swift, 2023 grammy awards
