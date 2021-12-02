Main Content

Lizzo Gets Honest About Her Friendship With Adele: 'She's Given Me Really Good Advice'

CLIP12/02/21

Lizzo is pulling back the curtain on her friendship with Adele. The 33-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with the "Easy On Me" songstress in an interview with People, revealing they have a lot in common. "We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way. We're both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we're also both Tauruses," Lizzo told the publication.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Lizzo, adele, People, GMA, Lizzo tour, celebrity gossip, music
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.