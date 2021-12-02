Lizzo is pulling back the curtain on her friendship with Adele. The 33-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with the "Easy On Me" songstress in an interview with People, revealing they have a lot in common. "We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way. We're both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we're also both Tauruses," Lizzo told the publication.

