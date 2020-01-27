Also available on the nbc app

Lizzo's first words at the 2020 Grammys were a tribute to Kobe Bryant. The "Jerome" songstress had the late Lakers icon at the top of her mind as she opened the award show at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, hours after he and his teen daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash. Lizzo shouted "tonight is for Kobe," before launching into a powerhouse medley of "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts," which got a standing ovation from the crowd.

