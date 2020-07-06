Also available on the nbc app

Nothing can rain on Lizzo's parade – not even a rental property owner who threw a wrench in her girls trip. The "Juice" singer wrote a powerful Instagram message to an unnamed man in charge of the vacation rental she and her friends were staying at this week, who she claims forced them out three days early and threatened to call the cops. "This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could 'hurt him' and threaten to call the police. I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls' shine," she wrote in part.

