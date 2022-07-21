Main Content

Lizzo Channels Kim Kardashian Rocking Yellow Balenciaga Caution Tape

It's called fashion baby, and Lizzo definitely knows how to bring it! The 34-year-old Grammy winner channeled Kim Kardashian in her September 2022 Elle UK cover, by wrapping herself in yellow Balenciaga caution tape. Kim made heads turn when she wore that ensemble to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in March. On Wednesday, the songstress gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot on Instagram, sharing a hilarious video of her attempting to perform her viral "About Damn Time" TikTok dance in the outfit. In the clip Lizzo struggles to move her hands as she tries to dance.

