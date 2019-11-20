Also available on the nbc app

The Grammy Nominations were announced and Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X got a ton of love. Lizzo got the most with eight noms. Billie Eilish has six nominations -- the 17-year-old actually made history for being the youngest person to receive honors for big categories like Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist. Lil Nas X was another big breakout with six nominations for his record-breaking hit "Old Town Road." All three artists are also first-time nominees! Some snubs include Taylor Swift being shut out of Album of the Year and BTS receiving no nominations at all.

