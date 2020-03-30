Also available on the NBC app

Elton John and Lizzo might be each other’s biggest fans! The two musical powerhouses video chatted with one another from their respective homes during Elton’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday night and each showered the other in compliments. At one point, Elton broke out in a rendition of Lizzo’s hit song “Juice,” much to the 31-year-old’s delight! Lizzo left fans with a heartfelt message about unity and hope during these uncertain times, and said she hopes love spreads faster than any virus.

