Lizzo is a total pro! The music sensation tells Access' Scott Evans exclusively that she was so under the weather while shooting her pole dancing scenes for the anticipated movie "Hustlers" that she actually received a B12 shot on set. How did she get through the ordeal while still nailing her fierce moves? Plus, Lizzo dishes on her breakout year, new partnership with Absolut Juice and wishes her "Hustlers" co-star Jennifer Lopez a happy 50th birthday.

