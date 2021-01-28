Main Content

Lizard Chef Is Making Cooking Fun Again

CLIP01/27/21

Chef and author Valerie loves food and taking photos of her bearded dragon, Lenny. She decided to combine these passions and create an Instagram page where her bearded dragon teaches people how to cook and takes adorable photos next to very tiny meals. Valerie calls in to talk about Lenny's popular cookbook, "Chef Lenny Cooking for Humans: Volume 1 Comfort Food Edition," and Pilot Pens gives Valerie $1,000 to keep following her passion.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.