Is Liza Minnelli helping Prince Harry adjust to life in Los Angeles? Not so fast! The icon shut down a recent report that she and Harry formed an unlikely friendship as he and wife Meghan Markle continue settling in to their new digs. Liza revealed in a Facebook post that she not only hasn't given advice to the couple, they're not even acquainted, writing, "While I wish them well I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication."

