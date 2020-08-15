Also available on the nbc app

YouTube sensation Liza Koshy is making her big-screen debut opposite Disney star Sabrina Carpenter and "Hamilton's" Jordan Fisher in the new Netflix movie "Work It," which follows a high-school senior who forms a dance team out of a squad of misfits to get into Duke University. While filming the movie in Toronto, the entire cast bonded, especially Liza and Sabrina. "Sabrina is just, like, a light to work with. She was a home away from home, so to gain a friend out of this is really – Yeah, I'm really lucky," Liza told Access Hollywood.

