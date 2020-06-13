Also available on the NBC app

It's been nearly three weeks since George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis. Protests and calls to defund the police are continuing to ramp up around the country, and in the midst of that comes a change in how we view television, starting with the cancelation of the long-running reality show "Cops," and the fan-favorite "Live P.D." Variety senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister explains why this is happening.

Appearing: