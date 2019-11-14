'Little Women: LA' Star Terra Jolé Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Overpowered By Joy'

Also available on the NBC app

Terra Jolé is pregnant with her third kiddo! The "Little Women: LA" star and her hubby Joe Gnoffo are expecting another bundle of joy together, per PEOPLE. "Once again, our little family is getting bigger," Terra told the mag. "We are halfway through our journey of pregnancy and only starting the new adventure of parenting with three children under five. As can be expected, we are experiencing a great deal of nerves, but it's overpowered by joy."

