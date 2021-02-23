Also available on the nbc app

Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson chatted with Access Hollywood about an upcoming episode of “Little Women: Atlanta” which follows the death of her cast mate and friend, Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, who passed away after a car accident in 2020. Ms. Juicy gets emotional remembering her friend and shares some of their favorite memories together. Lifetime is airing a “Little Women: Atlanta” Marathon this Friday (2/26) starting at 12PM ET/PT leading into the premiere of the “Little Women: Atlanta” Minnie tribute episode at 9PM, followed by the premiere of an all-new “Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered” with Loni Love at 10:30pm ET/PT.

