Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ms. Juicy Tears Up About Ms. Minnie’s Death: ‘It’s A Very Trying Time’

CLIP02/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson chatted with Access Hollywood about an upcoming episode of “Little Women: Atlanta” which follows the death of her cast mate and friend, Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, who passed away after a car accident in 2020. Ms. Juicy gets emotional remembering her friend and shares some of their favorite memories together. Lifetime is airing a “Little Women: Atlanta” Marathon this Friday (2/26) starting at 12PM ET/PT leading into the premiere of the “Little Women: Atlanta” Minnie tribute episode at 9PM, followed by the premiere of an all-new “Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered” with Loni Love at 10:30pm ET/PT.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, little women atlanta, Lifetime, ms juicy, miss juicy, shirlene pearson, ms minnie, ashley ross, deaths, Minnie, miss minnie
S2021 E08 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Oscar Winner and ‘Minari’ Actress Yuh-Jung Youn Reveals The Promise Brad Pitt Made Her
CLIP 04/29/21
Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Got Kicked In The Head By A Cow
CLIP 04/29/21
Mila Kunis Raves Over Glenn Close’s Oscars Twerking: ‘The Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread’
CLIP 04/29/21
Jennifer Lopez Shares New Pics From ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Announces Release Date
CLIP 04/29/21
Ramona Singer Admits Filming 'RHONY' Went 'More Smoothly' Without Dorinda Medley
CLIP 04/29/21
Josh Duggar Arrested By Federal Agents Days After Wife Anna Confirms Pregnancy
CLIP 04/29/21
Tyler Cameron Reveals He's Building Houses In His Hometown: 'I Want To Set My Roots Here'
CLIP 04/29/21
Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter’s 4th Birthday With Vanessa Bryant
CLIP 04/29/21
Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son’s First Birthday with Rare Photos
CLIP 04/29/21
Jennifer Hudson Says New Movie 'Monster' 'Resonates' With Her 'For So Many Different Reasons'
CLIP 04/29/21
Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 04/29/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Privately Congratulate Kate Middleton & Prince William For Anniversary
CLIP 04/29/21
Reese Witherspoon Reflects On How The Media Treated Her And Britney Spears
CLIP 04/29/21
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Look So Grown Up Playing With Mom & Dad In Sweet Anniversary Video
CLIP 04/29/21
Jessica Simpson Reveals She Threw Away Her Scale and Has 'No Idea' What She Weighs
CLIP 04/29/21
Scott Eastwood Is ‘100%’ Down For A ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Return
CLIP 04/29/21
Jason Statham Has Hilarious Reaction To Being Named World’s 3rd Sexiest Bald Man
CLIP 04/29/21
Queen Elizabeth Pens Sweet Note For Kate Middleton & Prince William’s 10th Wedding Anniversary
CLIP 04/29/21
Priyanka Chopra Makes Desperate Plea For People To Help India’s Covid-19 Crisis
CLIP 04/29/21
Nikki Bella Claps Back At Haters Who Claim She 'Always Vacations' Without Artem Chigvintsev & Son Matteo
CLIP 04/28/21
Meghan McCain’s 6-Month-Old Daughter Is In Awe Watching Mom & Cindy McCain On ‘The View’
CLIP 04/28/21
Jackie Goldschneider Felt It 'Wasn't Appropriate' To Contact Gia Giudice First Over Analogy
CLIP 04/28/21
Ree Drummond Is The Mastermind Behind Her Daughter's Wedding Menu
CLIP 04/28/21
Kate Middleton & Prince William Pose For New Photos To Celebrate Milestone Wedding Anniversary: '10 Years'
CLIP 04/28/21
Alex Rodriguez Shows Off Slimmer Physique After Jennifer Lopez Split: ‘Left The Dad Bod In 2020’
CLIP 04/28/21
Elliot Page Tears Up Telling Oprah His Most Joyful Moment Since Coming Out As Transgender
CLIP 04/28/21
Kate Hudson Shares Hilarious Way Her Kids Respond To ‘Good Morning’
CLIP 04/28/21
Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over 'Sweet, Wonderful' Jonathan Scott On His Birthday: 'I'm The Luckiest Girl'
CLIP 04/28/21
Willow Smith Comes Out As Polyamorous & Explains Why Marriage ‘Irks’ Her
CLIP 04/28/21
‘7 Little Johnstons’ Teases Tensions Rising When Anna Wants To Move Out (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 04/28/21
Alicia Keys Shares Sweet Video of Son Egypt Playing the Piano As She Sings
CLIP 04/28/21
‘The Bachelor’s’ Matt James Says He’s ‘Pursuing’ A Relationship With Rachael Kirkconnell | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/28/21
Britney Spears Will Personally Address Courtroom Over Her Conservatorship
CLIP 04/28/21
Miley Cyrus Says Dad Billy Ray 'Is The Cool' Parent When It Comes To Dating In Throwback Interview
CLIP 04/28/21
John Legend Shares His Experience Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 04/28/21
Jojo Siwa Cries After Saying Goodbye To Long-Distance Girlfriend Kylie Prew
CLIP 04/28/21
Oprah Winfrey Recalls Feeling Unsafe As A Child: It’s The First Time I’ve Talked About This’
CLIP 04/28/21
Kelly Ripa Admits Her And Mark Consuelos Are ‘Old Fashioned’ In Their Marriage Roles
CLIP 04/28/21
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Say ‘I Love You’ To Each Other While On Romantic Getaway
CLIP 04/28/21
Chris Harrison & Girlfriend Lauren Zima Spark Wedding Rumors But Quickly Deny Getting Hitched!
CLIP 04/27/21
Amanda Kloots Says She Cries Almost Every Day Nearly 1 Year After Nick Cordero’s Death
CLIP 04/27/21
Kate Middleton's Style Evolution: Her Looks Got 'More Sophisticated & Much More Bold,' Expert Says
CLIP 04/27/21
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Brock Davies
CLIP 04/27/21
Vanessa Williams Credits Arnold Schwarzenegger With Teaching Her How To Smoke Cigars
CLIP 04/27/21
Anderson Cooper Celebrates Son Wyatt Turning 1 With New Photos: 'I Love Him'
CLIP 04/27/21
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Daughter Katherine ‘Freaks Out’ When He Tries to Hold Her Baby
CLIP 04/27/21
Rachel Lindsay Is 'Stepping Away' From 'Bachelor Happy Hour' Podcast: 'I've Been Struggling'
CLIP 04/27/21
Is Prince Harry Really Going To Skip Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling? Royal Expert Weighs In
CLIP 04/27/21
‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Hosting Daughter’s Outdoor Wedding: ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’
CLIP 04/27/21
Anna Duggar Claps Back At Critic Who Questioned If She And Josh Duggar Can Afford 7 Kids
CLIP 04/27/21
Kate Middleton Erupts Into Giggles After She Butchers Golf Swing Alongside Kids
CLIP 04/27/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Join Covid Vaccine Concert: 'This Mission Couldn’t Be More Critical or Important'
CLIP 04/27/21
Jana Kramer Accuses Estranged Husband Mike Caussin of ‘Adultery’ In Bombshell Divorce Filing
CLIP 04/27/21
Kate Middleton & Prince William Get Behind Wheel Of A Tractor During Surprise Farm Visit
CLIP 04/27/21
Jay-Z Shares The ‘Most Important’ Part Of Parenting With Beyoncé
CLIP 04/27/21
Kate Middleton's Mom Inspires Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis To 'Get A Bit Muddy' Outdoors
CLIP 04/27/21
Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics On TikTok: 'He's Trying To Focus On The Issues He Knows He Can Solve'
CLIP 04/26/21
Travis Barker Holds Bikini-Clad Kourtney Kardashian In His Arms In Steamy New Pic: 'Just Like Heaven'
CLIP 04/26/21
Miranda Lambert Breaks Down Crying During First Live Concert In Over a Year
CLIP 04/26/21
Justin Bieber Gets Called Out For Cultural Appropriation After Debuting Dreadlocks
CLIP 04/26/21
Sarah Drew Is Rooting For Japril On 'Grey's Anatomy': I've Always Been A Fan
CLIP 04/26/21
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Lock Lips At Engagement Party: 'The Most Special Night'
CLIP 04/26/21
Ashley Judd Gives Update On Her Recovery After Shattering Leg In The Jungle
CLIP 04/26/21
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Paparazzi Divulges Insider Secrets
CLIP 04/26/21
Prince William & Prince Harry Are Putting Princess Diana’s Wedding Gown On Display At Kensington Palace
CLIP 04/26/21
Bindi Irwin Cries Over Raising Daughter Without Dad Steve Irwin: ‘It’s Really Hard’
CLIP 04/26/21
Emerald Fennell Confirms Pregnancy With Cheeky Nod To Zack Morris At 2021 Oscars
CLIP 04/26/21
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Rare Childhood Videos For New Ivy Park Campaign
CLIP 04/26/21
Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman In Video After Oscar Win For Best Actor
CLIP 04/26/21
2021 Oscars Leaving Out Naya Rivera & Jessica Walter During ‘In Memoriam’ Causes Upset By Fans
CLIP 04/26/21
‘Nomadland’ Wins Big At The Oscars With Best Picture, Best Actress & Best Director
CLIP 04/26/21
Glenn Close Curses and Twerks During Oscars Trivia Game
CLIP 04/26/21
2021 Oscars Most Memorable Moments: Glenn Close Dancing, ‘Nomadland’ Big Wins and More!
CLIP 04/26/21
Anthony Hopkins Winning The Oscar For Best Actor Over Chadwick Boseman Shocks Fans
CLIP 04/26/21
Tyler Perry Delivers Searing Anti-Hate Speech While Accepting Humanitarian Oscar
CLIP 04/26/21
Halle Berry Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Van Hunt at 2021 Oscars
CLIP 04/25/21
‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Fangirls Over Brad Pitt While Accepting Historic Oscars Award
CLIP 04/25/21
Thomas Vinterberg Gives Heartbreaking Oscars Speech About Daughter Who Died While Filming ‘Another Round’
CLIP 04/25/21
Oscars 2021 Fashion: Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks From Reese Witherspoon, Andra Day & More
CLIP 04/25/21
‘Nomadland’s’ Chloé Zhao Makes Oscar History As First Asian-American Woman To Win Best Director
CLIP 04/25/21
Daniel Kaluuya Reacts To Oscars Speech Sex Joke: 'I Really Shouldn't Have Said That'
CLIP 04/25/21
Regina King Shares Powerful Message At 2021 Oscars: ‘I Know The Fear So Many Live With’
CLIP 04/25/21
‘The Challenge’ Star Ashley Cain’s Daughter Dies At 8 Months Old After Cancer Battle
CLIP 04/25/21
Christina Milian Gives Birth To Baby No. 3 & Shares Sweet First Photo: ‘Party of 5’
CLIP 04/25/21
Michael B. Jordan Reveals He Wants ‘A Couple’ Of Kids In The Next 7 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 04/25/21
DMX’s Children & Their Mothers Honor Him Onstage At Emotional Memorial Service
CLIP 04/24/21
Bindi Irwin Praises ‘Incredible’ Husband Chandler Powell With Romantic ‘Note Of Gratitude’
CLIP 04/24/21
Meghan Trainor Reflects On Baby Riley’s ‘Rocky Start’ In Emotional Video
CLIP 04/24/21
Josh Duggar & Anna Duggar Expecting Baby No. 7: ‘It’s A GIRL!!!!!’
CLIP 04/24/21
Naya Rivera's Son Josey Bonds With Dad Ryan Dorsey Outdoors In Never-Before-Seen Photos For Earth Day
CLIP 04/23/21
Joy Behar Apologizes For Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner On ‘The View’
CLIP 04/23/21
Zac Efron Splits From Vanessa Valladares After 10 Months Together (Reports)
CLIP 04/23/21
Zayn Malik Celebrates Baby Mama Gigi Hadid’s 26th Birthday With Sentimental Surprises!
CLIP 04/23/21
Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Gives Dream Kardashian A Heart-Melting Hug In Adorable Photos
CLIP 04/23/21
Gal Gadot Reveals Sex Of Baby No. 3 & Shares New Pregnancy Details
CLIP 04/23/21
Joe Jonas Apologizes To Brother Frankie For ‘Bonus Jonas’ Nickname
CLIP 04/23/21
Natalia Bryant Gushes Over Her Mom Vanessa Bryant Being The 'Strongest Person'
CLIP 04/23/21
Selena Gomez Is Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
CLIP 04/23/21
Royal Family Ends Official Mourning Period After Prince Philip's Death
CLIP 04/23/21
What Lala Anthony Chats With Vanessa Bryant and Ciara About In Their Group Text
CLIP 04/23/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.