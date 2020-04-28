Also available on the NBC app

“Little Women: Atlanta” star Ashley Ross aka Ms. Minnie has passed away at the age of 34. The news was confirmed on her Instagram account, where her management team posted a statement writing, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross AKA ‘Ms Minnie’ if Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34.” She’s being remembered other ladies who have appeared on the “Little Women” reality series.

