Also available on the NBC app

Little Richard, a trailblazer of rock & roll music, has passed away at age 87. His son confirmed the news to Rolling Stone, saying the cause of death is unknown. His biggest hits included “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.” Little Richard will certainly be missed and will always be remembered as a musical pioneer. » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AHSub » Visit Our Website: http://www.AccessOnline.com/ Get More Access: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AccessOnline Twitter: https://twitter.com/accessonline Instagram: http://instagram.com/accessonline Snapchat: OfficialAccess About Access: "Access" is a nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show. "Access" delivers the most comprehensive coverage of entertainment news and personalities on television, featuring in-depth celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes accounts of the most important events in Hollywood. Little Richard Dead At 87 | Access Access https://www.youtube.com/AccessOnline

Appearing: