"Little Rascals" star Brandon "Bug" Hall has been arrested on suspicion of inhaling air duster. The actor was taken into custody in Weatherford, Texas, over Father's Day weekend after local law enforcement arrived at a nearby hotel in response to reports of a possible overdose and someone "near the dumpster huffing," according to a police report obtained by Access Hollywood. Hall was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical and booked at Parker County Jail. He posted $1500 bail the next day and has yet to publicly address the incident. Access has reached out to Hall for comment.

