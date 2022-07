"Little People, Big World" stars Zach and Tori Roloff love being parents! The couple spoke with Access Hollywood about the new season of their hit TLC series and what fans can expect to see go down. They also gush about what it has been like since Tori gave birth to their third child, Josiah. "Little People, Big World" airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.

NR S2022 E0 12 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight