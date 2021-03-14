Also available on the nbc app

Tori and Zach Roloff are grieving a tragic loss. The “Little People, Big World” couple revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post over the weekendthat Tori recently suffered a miscarriage. The reality star opened up about the emotional journey she and Zach are facing, writing that she’s “never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment” than when she and her husband were told the awful news, adding that she hadn’t experienced any symptoms of pregnancy loss and was completely unprepared for such a shock.

