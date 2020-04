Also available on the NBC app

“Little People, Big World” stars Zach and Tori Roloff chatted with Access Hollywood and revealed how life has been going since they had their second child. The also tease what’s going to happen on the current season of “Little People, Big World,” promising that there will be lots of tears! “Little People, Big World” airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.

Appearing: