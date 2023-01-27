The Roloff family is living it up at the happiest place on earth! “Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff shared sweet photos from her family’s trip to Disneyland on her Instagram Story on Thursday. In one of the snaps the family of five poses in front Sleeping Beauty’s castle. Tori and Zach share three children—five-year-old Kyle, three-year-old Lilah and seven-month-old Josiah. It definitely looked like a magical adventure, as the family met superheroes and even princesses!

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight