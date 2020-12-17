Also available on the nbc app

“Little People, Big World” star Jacob Roloff has come forward with allegations that he was molested by a past producer on the show. In a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 16 he wrote in part, “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for ‘Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone.” Access Hollywood has reached out to Cardamone and Gay Rosenthal Production for comment. TLC issued a statement to Access Hollywood that reads, “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of ‘Little People, Big World.’ We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

Appearing: