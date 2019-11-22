'Little People, Big World' Couple Zach Roloff And Tori Roloff Welcome 'Perfect' Baby Girl

Also available on the NBC app

Zach and Tori Roloff are officially parents of two! The "Little People, Big World" couple welcomed daughter Lilah Ray on Nov. 19 and announced the happy news with sweet photos of the newborn. Tori called Lilah "the perfect addition" to their family, while Zach wrote a simple and heartfelt "Love her!" on Instagram. The newborn joins 2-year-old brother Jackson Kyle, who posed for a pair of cute snaps with his parents and little sister at the hospital.

