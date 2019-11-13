'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake Casts Prince Eric: Who Is Jonah Hauer-King?

Also available on the NBC app

Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" has found its Prince Eric! Meet Jonah Hauer-King, the 24-year-old British actor who scored the coveted role opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel. Fans are eager to learn more about the relative newcomer, and it already sounds like he's perfect for the part! Jonah attended Britain's prestigious Cambridge University and his family has major theater industry ties, and he also showed off his singing pipes in a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." Though "Little Mermaid" is Jonah's biggest project to date, this won't be his first time taking on beloved source material.

