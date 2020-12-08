Main Content

Little Boy Asks Santa To Give Meals To Local Fire Department

This Christmas, Kelly gives Santa Claus some much-needed help by answering some of the many letters written to him during the holidays. This time, Kelly receives a letter from an inspiring little boy named Nolan, who asked Santa for resources and home-cooked dinners for his local fire department's workers. Nolan's selflessness moved Kelly, so she and Pilot Pens awarded him $5,000 to make his wish a reality.

