Also available on the NBC app

Chris and Bri are getting real! "The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart" stars Bri and Chris got candid with Access Hollywood about winning the hit ABC show. The duo revealed where they stand now in their relationship both romantically and professionally, and also admitted if they know the relationship statuses of the show's other couples. Plus, they teased what's to come after snagging the series' final rose.

Appearing: