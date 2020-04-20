Main Content

'Listen To Your Heart' Star Natascha Exposes Trevor's Cheating Past: 'He's A Master Manipulator'

CLIP04/20/20
Natascha is stirring things up on "Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart." The show's newest contestant chatted with Access Hollywood about confronting Trevor for cheating on her friend on the upcoming episode of the hit ABC show. Natascha shared how the conversation went and revealed why his response "shocked" her. The singer also opened up about what she's hoping to get out of the dating show.

