Matt and Rudi are spilling all of the "The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart" tea! The musicians joined Access Hollywood exclusively to chat about all the drama that went down on the hit series' fifth episode. Matt confesses to Rudi that his reaction was "the worst" after she told him she was falling for him. Rudi also reveals if she regrets telling Matt her true feelings. Plus, the pair tease an "emotional" series finale.

